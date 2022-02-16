Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Swan Walk, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Science Guy Tuesday’s, 5:30-6:30 P.M., registration required.
Wednesdays
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
ABC’s: Avoiding Burnout & Cultivating Self-Care, 6:30 p.m., virtual option, registration.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m.
Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m.
Sustainability Series: Environmental social and governance investing, 6 p.m., virtual option.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, Feb. 18
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Story Power Happy Hour, 5 p.m., Sather Nature Center, Co Rd A, New Richmond.
Monday, Feb. 21
BabyTime, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
It’s Tutu Day, 4 p.m.
Teacup Floral Arrangement, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Old School Game Nights, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Teen Buddy Study, 3 p.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 18
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
S’mores in the Park, 1 p.m.,
Monday, Feb. 21
ABC’s: Avoiding Burnout & Cultivating Self-Care, 6 p.m., registration required.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Paper Art Club: Work day/time, 4-6 p.m.
Book to Art: Words, 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.
Book to Art, 6-7 p.m., virtual.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.
Yarn and Stitch Group, 2-4 p.m.
Drawing, Coloring and Painting Group, 4-6 p.m.
DIY: Air Dry Clay Geode, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, Feb. 18
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Library Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Self-Care Program: Bath bombs, 5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Christian Community Homes and Services, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
