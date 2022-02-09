Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Friday, Feb. 11
Teen Advisory Board (T.A.B), 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Tween/Teen Survivor Night, 6-8 p.m., YMCA Teen Center, registration required.
Monday, Feb. 14
Music & Movement, 10:15-10:45 a.m., The Dancing House, 2000 O’Neil Road, registration required.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Babies & Books Storytime, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Bookmarks Book Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
High School Book Group, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
ABC’s: Avoiding Burnout & Cultivating Self-Care, 6:30 p.m., virtual option, registration.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., registration required.
Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., registration required.
Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m., registration required.
Author Dr. Christopher Lehman, 6:30 p.m., virtual option.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, Feb. 11
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
BabyTime, 10 a.m.
Diary of a Kid, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Teen Buddy Study, 3 p.m.
Traveling Book Club, 6 p.m., Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Café.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 11
Fika/Coffee, 9 a.m.
STEM: Valentine, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
ABC’s: Avoiding Burnout & Cultivating Self-Care, 6 p.m., registration required, virtual option.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Paper Art Club: Book folding project, 4 p.m.
Book to Art: S’mores, 6 p.m.
Cardmaking, 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m., virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 2 p.m.
Book to Art, 6 p.m., virtual option.
Yoga, 7 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Literature and Learning, 10 a.m.
Yarn and Stitch Group, 2 p.m.
Drawing, Coloring and Painting Group, 4 p.m.
Adult Learning Evenings, 6:30 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Jan. 30-Feb. 14
Blind Date with a Book, check out four library items plus one blind date book and be entered for a ticket to win a prize.
Feb. 6-14
Make and Take Valentine’s Cards, while supplies last.
Friday, Feb. 11
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Valentine Cookie Decorating.
Monday, Feb. 14
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons, 5:30 p.m., registration required.
Tech Night, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Job Center, 10 a.m.
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Traveling Book Club, 6 p.m., Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Café.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
3rd Wednesday Book Discussion, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Random Act of Kindness Day, 2-4 p.m.
