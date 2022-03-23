Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Tuesday, March 29
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Science Guy Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Monday, March 28
Intro to Mindfulness, virtual option, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., registration required.
Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., registration required.
Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m., registration required.
Sustainable Landscaping: Diana Alfuth, 6 p.m.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, March 25
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Saturday, March 26
Pup Patrol Party, 10 a.m., New Richmond Airport, 625 W Hanger Rd.
Monday, March 28
BabyTime, 10 a.m.
Thursday, March 31
Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, March 25
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
Surprise Craft Time, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
DIY: Paper quilling and folding on canvas, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.
Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.
Sign Language, 6 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, March 31
Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.
Glitter Critters, 6:30 p.m.
Drawing, Coloring and Painting Group, 4-6 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, March 25
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
A Novel Idea Book Club, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Library Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, March 31
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Monday, March 28
Friends of the Library, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, March 30
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Christian Community Homes and Services, 9:30 a.m.
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.