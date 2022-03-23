Library RTSA

stock image

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Hudson

Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson. 

Tuesday, March 29

Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Science Guy Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.

Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.

River Falls

River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls. 

Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/

Monday, March 28

Intro to Mindfulness, virtual option, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., registration required. 

Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., registration required. 

Toddler Storytime, 3 p.m., registration required. 

Sustainable Landscaping: Diana Alfuth, 6 p.m.

New Richmond

The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond. 

Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info. 

Friday, March 25

Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 26

Pup Patrol Party, 10 a.m., New Richmond Airport, 625 W Hanger Rd.

Monday, March 28

BabyTime, 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 31

Little Learners Storytime, 10 a.m.

Hammond 

Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond. 

Call 715-796-2281 or visit hmmondpubliclibrary.org.

Friday, March 25

Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.

Surprise Craft Time, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

DIY: Paper quilling and folding on canvas, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Literature and Learning, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual option.

Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.

Sign Language, 6 p.m. 

Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual. 

Thursday, March 31

Literature and Learning, 10-11 a.m.

Glitter Critters, 6:30 p.m.

Drawing, Coloring and Painting Group, 4-6 p.m.

Roberts

Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts. 

For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit  robertspubliclibrary.org/

Friday, March 25

Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

A Novel Idea Book Club, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Library Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Thursday, March 31

Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.

Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.

Somerset 

The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset. 

Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/

Monday, March 28

Friends of the Library, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.

Wednesday, March 30

Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Christian Community Homes and Services, 9:30 a.m.

Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you