HUDSON — Eight young women make up the 2021 Hudson Ambassador candidates. 

Coronation is at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Hudson High School Auditorium just ahead of the Booster Days weekend. 

Tickets are $8 and available at the door. 

Meet all the candidates: 

Megan Erickson.jpg

 

 

 

Megan Erickson

Parents Susan and Butch Erickson. Sponsored by Tangled. 

 

Seijin Klepp.jpg

 

 

Seijin Klepp

Parents BrieAnn and Tomo Klepp. Sponsored by Hudson Flower Shop.

 

 

Madison Yocom.jpg

 

 

Maddie Yocom

Parents Kelly and Greg Yocom. Sponsored by Madison/Marina.

 

 

Sydney Warren.jpg

 

 

Sydney Warren

Parents Tami Sherman and Jeff Warren. Sponsored by Divine. 

 

 

Sophia Huber.jpg

 

 

Sophia Huber

Parents Melissa, Teiko and Brandi Huber. Sponsored by Dancing House. 

 

 

Jenna Timmerman.jpg

 

 

Jenna Timmerman

Parents Jessica and Dan Timmerman. Sponsored by Edward Jones.

 

 

Haley Prince.jpg

 

 

Haley Prince

Parents Mary and Bryan Prince. Sponsored by Onsite Apparel.

 

 

Paige Hurtgen.jpg

 

 

Paige Hurtgen

Parents Laurie and Mike Hurtgen. Sponsored by Hair by Simone Marie. 

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you