The Phipps Center for the Arts presents Rights of the Child Community Forum, an exploration of the rights that a living child has or should have in the world today. This free event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.

Registration is open to attend in-person or via Zoom at signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4caaaf29abf94-community2.

Inspired by an exhibition of paintings and digitally designed posters by artist Moira Villiard titled “Doublethink: Rights of the Child,” which will be on view in Gallery Two at the Phipps from Jan. 21-Feb. 27, this free event is an opportunity for community leaders, educators, parents and guardians, and youth to come together, share perspectives, learn from one another and make connections across differences.

Learn about the origins and history of human rights from Moira Lynch, professor in the Department of Politics, Geography and International Studies at the University of Wisconsin- River Falls. Listen to Villiard’s insights into the research she conducted while working on the exhibit.

Participate in breakout sessions with fellow community members to make connections to the issues impacting the wellbeing of children in the St. Croix River Valley. Leave with a deeper understanding of the issues impacting children’s lives and actions you can take to make a difference.

Breakout sessions will be facilitated by community members from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds, with the support of Paul Johnson, founder of Proactivism, a social business offering coaching and training to eradicate racism.

The facilitators are Jodie Bray, an instructor from UW-Stout with a passion to inspire young women and non-binary folks to pursue roles in STEM fields; Rev. Dr. Kendra Grams, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Hudson; Sophia Huber, a Hudson High School senior; Sebastian Rivera, an artist and community organizer; and Whitney Terrill, a speaker with the Islamic Resource Group.

To learn more about the community forum, including biographies of the speakers and facilitators, as well as a list of partners who are supporting the event through participation and advocacy, go to thephipps.org/rights-of-the-child-community-forum/.

This project received funding from the St. Croix Valley Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.

It was funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the State of Wisconsin. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Wisconsin Humanities strengthens the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination.

This project also was made possible with Project 30.1 designated funds to encourage ongoing community conversation on issues related to diversity and inclusion.