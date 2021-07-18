RiverFest -- “a Party with a Purpose” -- will celebrate and clean up the St. Croix River on July 20-24 in Hudson.
While the goal is to get people out to enjoy the river, the purpose is to build awareness of the river, the environment and education on the need to preserve water quality,
This four-day event has activities planned to appeal to a variety of people, starting on Tuesday, July 20, with a river cleanup, Carpenter Nature Center animals, and the Toonies ENVIRO-FUN Puppet Show. On Wednesday, there is an evening prairie hike at the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin Campus Trail. Friday, July 23, has yoga in the Park and Saturday, July 24, is the Native American Celebration.
One RiverFest event that always draws a crowd is the St. Croix Valley Community Band Concert on Thursday. Directed by Kris Tjornehoj, this concert is intended to bring joy to the community with a lineup of uplifting music from the band, as well as some talented local soloist. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park Bandshell.
There will be RiverFest partner display booths with information and demonstrations before and during the concert, starting at 6 pm.
There will be entertainment for the kids, too. The Bubbler, Steve Russell, will be at the pre-concert display booths with a display of giant bubbles. For some smaller bubbles, kids can stop by the RiverFest booth to make their own bubble wands.
To learn more about RiverFest, visit StCroixRiverFest.org.
