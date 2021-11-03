Tristan Somerset Library
Display about dyslexia on display through Nov. 18. The display was created by Tristan, with the help of his mom. His artist statement reads, "Many think dyslexia is just mixing up letters or writing backward." Check out the display now at the Somerset Public Library to learn more. Submitted photo.

The Somerset Library staff is available to help you get what you need from the library. Call 715-247-5228 or email somersetpl@somersetlibrary.org for assistance.

If you go... Somerset Public Library

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Newsletter

Nonprofits

Nonprofit groups in the Somerset area are welcome to reserve meeting rooms for programs of an informational, educational, cultural or civic nature free of charge. Visit the library’s website at somersetlibrary.org for more information.

Programs

Mahjong

Come play Mahjong with other gamers at the Somerset Public Library every Tuesday in the RCU Community Room (except holidays) from 1-4 p.m. Registration is not required.

Bridge Playing

Play Bridge with others at the Somerset Public Library every Thursday in the Maker Space (except holidays) from 12:30-3:30 p.m. All levels of experience are welcome. Registration is not required, just drop in.

Gumdrop Tree kits

Sign-up for a festive and delicious Gumdrop Tree Kit. Kit pickup is from 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. Registration is required and can be completed at somersetlibrary.org.

Book discussion

Join a lively discussion of literary fiction in the Somerset Library Makerspace room at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.  Order a copy of this month’s selection, “Educated” by Tara Westover at the More online catalog and come ready to join the discussion of the book.

