The Somerset Library staff is available to help you get what you need from the library. Call 715-247-5228 or email somersetpl@somersetlibrary.org for assistance.
Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m
Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Nonprofits
Nonprofit groups in the Somerset area are welcome to reserve meeting rooms for programs of an informational, educational, cultural or civic nature free of charge. Visit the library’s website at somersetlibrary.org for more information.
Programs
Mahjong
Come play Mahjong with other gamers at the Somerset Public Library every Tuesday in the RCU Community Room (except holidays) from 1-4 p.m. Registration is not required.
Bridge Playing
Play Bridge with others at the Somerset Public Library every Thursday in the Maker Space (except holidays) from 12:30-3:30 p.m. All levels of experience are welcome. Registration is not required, just drop in.
Gumdrop Tree kits
Sign-up for a festive and delicious Gumdrop Tree Kit. Kit pickup is from 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. Registration is required and can be completed at somersetlibrary.org.
Book discussion
Join a lively discussion of literary fiction in the Somerset Library Makerspace room at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Order a copy of this month’s selection, “Educated” by Tara Westover at the More online catalog and come ready to join the discussion of the book.
