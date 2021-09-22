The St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo is currently accepting applications for the 13th annual St. Croix Valley Rodeo Queen position.
The St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo is held annual at the St. Croix County Fair Grounds in Glenwood City, Aug. 26-27, 2022. This is fun family event with entertainment from a petting zoo, stick horse rodeo, bull riding, muttin bustin and everything in between.
The Queen’s Committee is looking for young women ages 16-23 that live within a 60 mile radius of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City. All contestants must be able to ride a horse well, speak to the public about the sport of rodeo and other topics as pertain to her reign.
The primary function of the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen will be to promote the rodeo and the queen program in rodeos, parades, on the radio and by representing the rodeo at various social events.
We also have a Jr. Miss St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Princess for aspiring Rodeo Queens. This wonderful opportunity is open to girls between the ages of 13-15, just fill out the same application as the Rodeo Queen candidates and submit it by September 25, 2021.
Try-outs will be held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 2 with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.