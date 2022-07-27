A smaller than expected crowd attended the New Richmond City Council special meeting, Wednesday, July 20.
Council members quickly approved a proposal for a new Tractor Supply Company location on Highway 65 south of the County Services Building before addressing issues at the city’s compost site.
The city has operated a compost site at 1935 115th St. for more than a decade with the hours of operation varying from 10 hours a week with supervision by a city employee to more recently, 40-plus hours a week with electronic surveillance only.
City residents paid a nominal fee (50 cents per month) on their utility bill to use the site while non-residents and businesses were prohibited from using the site.
Unfortunately the lack of compost resources in neighboring communities and the free, unsupervised nature of the New Richmond site lead to it being used by businesses and non-residents from communities as far away as Stillwater and Hudson.
The scale (tree stumps, large tree limbs), composition (construction debris, shingles, electronics etc.) and volume of debris being dumped by outside sources lead to the closure of the site on several occasions.
The city began to incur greater costs to grind and dispose of waste and residents found themselves paying for a service that was being abused by outsiders.
Beginning in 2022, the city signed an agreement with Sylvester Custom Grinding to operate the compost site. Sylvester leased the site from the city for $1 in exchange for accepting and grinding yard waste from city residents at no charge.
Sylveter was not paid by the city nor did they receive any money from the utility fee paid by residents.
Residents have been able to continue using the site free of charge with a window sticker displayed on their vehicle. Non-city residents and businesses could pay to use the site based on a fee schedule established by Sylvester.
Challenges
Sylvester employees have received verbal abuse and a lack of cooperation from residents and businesses.
Window stickers have been shared with non-residents and businesses.
Biodegradable bags collected during the city’s curbside pickup times cannot be used in Sylveter’s mulch products, so each bag has to be opened, emptied and disposed of.
Staffing challenges have forced Sylvester to close the site at times upsetting residents who had planned to use the site at those times.
Sylvester alerted the city that it intended to end its lease agreement with the city effective Aug. 1, if significant changes cannot be enacted including the possibility of charging everyone regardless of whether or not they are city residents.
After some discussion, the council determined operating the compost site and dealing with Christmas tree and curbside pickup were separate issues and that solving the compost site was more pressing.
The council heard from several people including Jodie Stoker.
“I understand there should be fees associated with this. I don’t have a problem paying more even to do this the right way. What I have a problem with is the inconsistencies with the hours that it’s open. Most people work until 5 p.m., not everybody, but then Sundays it’s totally closed and Saturdays are 8-3, if someone’s available. I think if people knew this was being discussed tonight you would have had a room full,” Stoker said.
Alderman Mike Montello proposed that the city offer Sylvester the option to operate the site however they see fit Monday through Friday including the option to charge all customers. The city would then staff and manage the site on Saturdays for a limited number of hours for example, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (and possibly one weekday evening depending on resident feedback), during which time city residents could use the site for free.
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld agreed to contact Steve Sylvester with the council’s proposal on Thursday.
Following a conversation with with Sylvester, Sylvester Custom Grinding opted to end its lease with the city and stop operation of the compost site by July 31.
Next steps
The city announced it will be closing the site temporarily during the month of August to determine how best to operate the site going forward.
“We intend to close the site temporarily for the month of August – we’d rather make sure we have a good operational plan in place before rushing to re-open the site and have issues right away. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks about what the new days/hours are going to be for city residents to drop off yard waste, what form of identification will be required, etc.” Wiedenfeld said.
