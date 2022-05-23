Country music sensation Sailor Jerri will be headlining a Memorial Day concert on Monday, May 30, at the Hudson bandshell in Lakefront Park.
Admission to the concert is free but donations will be accepted to benefit the Freedom Park Center building project being constructed by VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County.
The concert is being organized by FIT Real Estate.
A gifted singer, Jerri began learning how to play the guitar in 2016. She posted videos as she learned hoping her progress would inspire others to invest their own time and energy to do the same.
A Navy veteran, Sailor Jerri worked as an aviation mechanic on F/A 18’s with the VFA 83 Rampagers. She initially plied her talents singing and playing guitar for veteran support groups and long term care recipients at the VA.
She gained national notoriety in April 2017 when her post of “Hallelujah Veterans Version” was viewed online more than 150 million times and downloaded in 22 countries.
Opening act Shane Angelina will take the stage at 2:00 p.m. followed by Sailor Jerri at 4 p.m.
This is a family friendly event featuring face painting and bounce houses for kids as well as bean bags and an adult obstacle course.
Freedom Park Center is a 16,000-square-foot facility planned to house a Veteran’s Center, Senior Program Center and Park Facilities and Community Center in New Richmond. The project will be located on 5 acres with a patio and healing garden overlooking Hatfield Lake.
Labor for the project is being provided through the use of the Innovative Readiness Training program, a partnership between community organizations and the military.
In the case of Freedom Park Center, military units out of Duluth will be refining their engineering and construction skills by making final preparations to the building site, putting in the foundation and bringing utilities into the site while completing the Freedom Park Trail this summer.
Ken House is overseeing the project for Post 10818.
“We will have 20 soldiers in the park setting up camp on May 30, 2022, followed by 60 more soldiers arriving and starting work on the park on June 1. The number of soldiers working on the project will peak between June 22 and 23 at 201 soldiers,” House said.
Of the estimated $4.3M budget for the project, the Innovative Readiness Training program’s labor contribution is estimated to be 50-60% of that cost.
Freedom Center is scheduled to open in fall of 2023.
