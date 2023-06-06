Concerts in the Parks returns to Lakefront Park on June 8.
Between June and September, the Lakefront Park Bandshell will be hosting bands and organizations to bring live music entertainment to Hudson.
Deb Andrews, executive assistant for the Parks and Public Works Department, said that this concert series is to get people into the beautiful Lakefront Park and explore the downtown area.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the city of Hudson will host a variety of different acts and genres for the summer. All shows will begin at 7 p.m. except for a few exceptions that are posted otherwise.
Concessions will also be available for purchase from St. Croix Snack Shack.
The schedule is listed below. More information can be found at business.hudsonwi.org.
June
Bluedog Blue Band, Thursday, June 8.
Gus Sent Me, Thursday, June 15.
Valley Wide Pride Fest, Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Star of the North, Tuesday, June 20.
Mudstepper, Thursday, June 29.
Hudson Booster Days, June 29 to July 2.
July
Minnesota Orchestra, Friday, July 7.
St. Croix Valley Opera, Thursday, July 13.
Toonies: Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Tree Trek Tour & Movie, Tuesday, July 18 at 9:20 p.m.
St. Croix Valley Community Band, Thursday, July 20.
Native American Celebration, Saturday, July 22.
River City Chorale, Monday, July 24.
Elvis, The Joe Sir Show, Thursday, July 27.
August
Alex Zachary Band, Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.
Minnesota Jazz, Thursday, Aug. 3.
Jesse Street Band, Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Phil and the Blanks, Thursday, Aug. 10.
Shepherd in the Park, Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Sawyers Dream, Thursday, Aug. 17.
September
Hometown Music Fest, Saturday, Sept. 9.
Spirit of St. Croix Art Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23.
