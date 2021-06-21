Here’s what to know for this week:
Road work continues on Highway 35
HUDSON — Street construction will continue on Highway 35 through downtown Hudson and into North Hudson. The project is scheduled to last through November.
No work is planned this week for the downtown area from Coulee Road to Vine Street. City of Hudson, WisDOT and the contractor have agreed to hold off on concrete work in the area to prevent any potential impacts to Booster Days.
This week, crews will be paving a trail in front of the wastewater treatment plant, pedestrian ramps at Coulee Road intersection and parking lot restoration. Crews will also be finishing sanctuary swerve work between St. Croix and Division streets. Water and sanitary sewer services will begin between those two streets. Crews will finish grading and pour curb between Myrtle and St. Croix streets.
In North Hudson, crews will work on grading between Monroe Street and Michaelson Street.
Hudson council
HUDSON — Hudson council will discuss the use of city resources at its regular meeting on Monday, June 21.
The council will also look at a request from a citizen to designate the city a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Council members will also take possible action on project bids for city hall improvements.
Residents are able to join this meeting via Zoom. An agenda and link to the meeting is available on the city website.
Concerts in the Park
HUDSON — Sawyer’s Dream, a classic 60s and 70s band, will take the stage for this week’s Concert in the Parks in Lakefront Park.
The concert series began last week, and will continue through the summer.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and the Lakefront Park bandshell.
Work begins on Highway 64
NEW RICHMOND — Maintenance crews from the St. Croix County Highway Department plan to chip seal a section of Highway 64 from New Richmond east to US Highway 63 beginning Tuesday, June 22, according to a news release from WisDOT.
During chip sealing operations, Highway 64 will be open to through traffic. The work will be completed using lane closures with flagging operations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect travel delays and might want to consider using an alternate route.
Chip sealing both directions is expected to take about two days. Schedules are dependent on weather and subject to change.
New Richmond school board meets
NEW RICHMOND — New Richmond School Board members will meet for their regular meeting on Monday, June 21. The board meets at 6 p.m.
