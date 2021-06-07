Here are five things to know as you start your week:
Vine, Carmichael construction
Construction work will begin at the intersection of Carmichael Road and Vine Street on Monday, June 7. The work will likely last until about June 30.
The project will widen Carmichael Road to make room for a new turn lane and better traffic alignment.
Local business accesses will remain open, though some turn lanes will be closed at different times.
Drivers should expect delays, and avoid the area during peak traffic hours if possible.
Highway 35 update
Construction on Highway 35 through downtown Hudson and into North Hudson continues until about November.
This week, crews will be finishing grading work on Front Street to Coulee Road and pouring curb and pavement near the wastewater treatment plant.
They will also be finishing the southwest corner of the Locust Street intersection and beginning lighting work on the east side of the street.
North of Vine Street, water and sanctuary sewer work will be underway from St. Croix Street to Division Street, as well as grading and curb and sidewalk between Myrtle Street and Division Street.
In North Hudson, potential work includes water and sanitary sewer work between Michaelson and Sommers Street. Grading and potentially curb work will be underway between Monroe and Michaelson streets.
The city is providing weekly updates on its website at hudsonwi.gov.
Hudson Council
The Hudson Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7. The meeting will still be available over Zoom, though the council will discuss when to return to in-person meetings.
Council members will also continue an ongoing discussion about creating a diversity committee within the city.
Use of city resources and a potential city newsletter will also be discussed.
Council will take possible action on a pre-annexation agreement for property to the north of the Hudson boundary, adjacent to River Crest Elementary. It will also continue to discuss and possibly take action on the Second Street retaining wall plans and send out for bids.
See the full agenda on the city website at hudsonwi.gov.
New Richmond Library book sale begins
The New Richmond Friends of the Library will host its book sale beginning at noon on Monday, June 7 and continuing through June 10.
The book sale will be held in Glover Park outside the library.
All items are priced as free-will donations.
The Friends of the Library supports the library with donations, and works to encourage closer relationships, promote library use and assist the library in meeting the needs of the community.
River Falls Library kicks off summer reading
River Falls Public Library’s summer reading challenge begins on Monday, June 7 and runs through Friday, Aug. 20.
In addition to the reading program for all ages, summer programs will also be available. The first will be held Wednesday, June 9, featuring Remarkable Reptiles. Each program will be at 10:30 a.m.
