Access to North Hudson closed
Highway 35 will be closed between Hudson and North Hudson starting today and running through Friday, Sept. 3. No traffic will be able to access between the two municipalities.
Construction continues on the rest of the Highway 35 project through downtown Hudson. Northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound travel lanes while crews do mill and joint repair on the northbound lanes.
Crews will mill the remaining pavement between Coulee Road and Lolo’s Driveway.
Golden Rule event
Neighbors are encouraged to gather together on Thursday, Aug. 26 as part of a Golden Rule Initiative event. The event takes on the intentions of National Night Out, inspiring neighborhoods to host gatherings with those next door and get to know each other better.
Final week of summer vacation
Area students will be heading back to school next week.
Hudson students return for their first day on Monday, Aug. 30.
River Falls students start on Wednesday, Sept. 1
New Richmond students are back in the classroom starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.