Highway 35 construction update
Construction continues on Highway 35 through Hudson and North Hudson.
The council has approved a time extension until 8 p.m. Crews are allowed to do clean up work and prepare for the next day during this one-hour extension.
Crews will do night work on the sanitary sewers around the wastewater treatment plant this week. That work will likely take a few days. These sewers have a high rate of flow during the day, meaning working at night is easier for crews.
Hudson School Board
The Hudson School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10.
The school board will recognize ARTS for ALL student award winners.
It will also hear an operational update and discuss considerations for COVID-19 mitigation strategies, in addition to looking at end of the year activities.
New Richmond Council
The New Richmond Council will host a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
The council will look at construction services for the police department building project. The renovation of the current station at Campus Drive was put in motion earlier this year. The renovations are necessary to turn the former bank building into a fully functional police station.
Council will also discuss construction services for the 2021 street and utility projects, including work on Eighth Street and Pierson Avenue.
River Falls Council
The River Falls Council will meet for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
The council will hold a public hearing on amending its municipal code for the cooperative boundary plan between the city and town of Kinnickinnic.
The city will also look at awarding a bid for the removal of the south main lift pump station and sanitary sewer improvements, as well as approving a license agreement with The Garage Bikes and Brews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.