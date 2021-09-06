Highway 35 construction
The construction on Highway 35 through Hudson and North Hudson continues this week.
Access to North Hudson will be restored. One lane will be open using a traffic signal.
Vine to St. Croix streets will remain closed to through traffic until mid-September.
Crews will work on the southbound lane and sidewalk between Division Street and Lake Mallalieu.
In North Hudson, work will begin between South and Monroe streets.
No activity is expected from Front to Vine streets this week.
Hanley Road segment closed
Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Hanley Road from Heritage Boulevard to Old State Highway 35 will be closed to through traffic to accommodate the next stage of a resurfacing project, according to the Wisconsin DOT.
Detours will be in place.
During this phase of construction:
Motorists traveling east on Hanley Road wanting to exit onto southbound WIS 35 will be routed to the south bypass lane.
Traffic exiting southbound WIS 35 at the Hanley Road interchange will be able to travel west on Hanley Road via the west bypass lane.
The northbound exit ramp off WIS 35 will be closed.
There will be no access to Hanley Road from Old State Highway 35.
This stage of construction will tentatively end on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Overall, construction is scheduled for completion in mid-October.
Hudson Council
Hudson Common Council will meet on Tuesday this week, due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will gather at 7 p.m. at the Fire Hall at 2121 Ward Avenue, as the city hall chambers are closed for construction.
Council members will discuss requiring masks in city-owned facilities. They will also continue discussion on the North Hudson water agreement meetings and the term length of the mayor’s office.
Members will review development agreements for Hudson Ventures Bouchea Apartments as well as the Hudson Physicians development.
Also on the agenda are the application for county library tax exemption and moving the council meeting start times.
St. Croix County Board
The county board will meet on Thursday this month, at 5 p.m., Sept. 9.
Supervisors will hear the 2020 audit report from Clifton Larsen Allen, LLP.
The county board will review establishing a library levy. It will also discuss a resolution adopting the strategic plan for 2022-2025.
Also on the agenda is a resolution adopting the supervisory district plan, amending the 2021 Budget ARPA Projects, and more.
