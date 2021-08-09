Hudson School Board
The Hudson School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the Hudson High School auditorium.
Board members will discuss the COVID-19 Back to School blueprint ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
Also on the agenda is a COVID-19 and school start update, staff handbook approvals and a substitute pay rate.
The board will end the meeting with a closed session to negotiate a vendor contract.
Crest View Drive closure
Crest View Drive will be closed overnight on Monday, Aug. 9 from O’Keefe Road to Carmichael Road for road work.
The road will be closed from 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Crews will be chip sealing the roadway at that time.
A detour will be in place following O’Keefe Road to Hanley Road to Carmichael Road.
Businesses on Badger Drive can be accessed using Gateway Boulevard.
The road is set to be closed again overnight on Aug. 23.
New Richmond Council
The New Richmond Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in the council chambers.
Council members will vote on a resolution awarding the sale of $3.625 in general obligation bonds, as well as hear an 2021 auditor’s report as well as the quarters financial report.
The council will consider a possible annexation and a new survey map, in addition to several other items on the agenda.
Highway 35 construction
Work continues on the Highway 35 project through downtown Hudson and North Hudson.
This week crews will continue joint repair work and pave the first layer of asphalt on the southbound lanes from Coulee Road to Vine Street, according to an update from the city of Hudson.
Crews will begin concrete mainline pavement from Division to Vine streets starting on Monday.
Work is expected to move to the northbound lanes the week of Aug. 16.
