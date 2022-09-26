Hudson Arch rtsa

Hudson Arch.
Sarah Bruch

Hudson Common Council Member Sarah Bruch.

Hudson residents, business owners and non-profit leaders are invited to a conversation with Alderperson Sarah Bruch on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Hudson Area Library. Share your perspectives, ask questions and engage in thoughtful dialogue about our city. If you have conflicts with the date, email Sarah Bruch at district5@hudsonwi.gov to coordinate another time to connect.

