Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services welcomed over 130 first responders from Pierce and Pepin counties for electric vehicle safety training on April 17 and 24.
Each evening began with a picnic supper sponsored by Quinn Motors of Ellsworth. Instructors from EVSafe, a southern Wisconsin-based organization, then provided classroom training along with hands-on inspections of electric vehicles. The trainers brought three Tesla models, and Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services made a Ford F150 Lightning, a Chevy Bolt and a Hyundai Kona available.
The training included common misconceptions about electric vehicles, vehicle safety components, extrication, fire suppression and disabling electric vehicles.
“EVs are gaining in acceptance and popularity, and we expect to see this trend continue,” Nate Boettcher, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services president and CEO, said. “We were pleased to offer this specialized training for our first responders and tow operators so they can do their work safely and effectively.”
Instructors from EVSafe have more than 30 years of first responder experience. Agencies participating in the training were from Ellsworth, Lund, Prescott, River Falls and Spring Valley fire and EMS departments, Ellsworth and UW-River Falls police departments, and Dick’s Auto Body.
St. Croix Electric Cooperative
St. Croix Electric Cooperative hosted 49 local emergency responders for an electric vehicle safety training Tuesday evening, April 25. Firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement and towing personnel representing 15 different agencies had the opportunity to ask many questions of the three instructors during the training.
The course covered electric vehicle technology, responding to electric vehicle accidents and disabling electric vehicles, towing, unlocking and operating electric vehicles, fire suppression and extrication techniques. The three-hour training included hands-on engagement with different types of electric vehicles, including three Tesla’s, a Ford Lightning truck, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a Chevy Bolt.
Instructors were from EVsafe, a southern Wisconsin-based organization, with more than 30 years of first responder experience. Their mission is to support our nation’s first responders through specialized training for safe and effective electric vehicle emergencies.
“One of our core cooperative principles is commitment to community. We are honored to support our local first responders,” Rob Dooley, interim president and CEO, said. “As EVs become more popular, the opportunity for accidents involving these vehicles increases, especially with more than 30 miles of interstate running through St. Croix County. We believe it is important to help educate our area’s first responders with the most current information available so they can respond to EV emergencies in a safe and confident manner.”
Emergency response organizations in attendance were Baldwin EMS, Baldwin Police Department, Day & Nite Towing, Deer Park Area Fire Department, GTK Services, Hudson Fire Department, New Richmond Fire & Rescue, New Richmond Police Department, North Hudson Police Department, Roberts Warren Fire & Rescue, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, St. Joseph Fire Department, and United Fire & Rescue of Baldwin, Hammond and Woodville.
The electric vehicle safety training event was co-sponsored by St. Croix Electric Cooperative, Hudson Ford and Big Guy’s BBQ.
