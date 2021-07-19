Here's what to know for this upcoming week:
Hudson council
Hudson Council members will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 19. The meeting will be in person and broadcast by River Channel. Zoom will not be used.
The council will continue discussion on creating a diversity committee for the city.
Council members will also discuss adding the position of community engagement officer to the department. The role build trust and relationships with the community
RiverFest
RiverFest’s Party with a Purpose kicks off on Tuesday.
The four-day even features a river cleanup, animal presentations, prairie hike, Native American celebration and more.
The festival is centered around celebrating the St. Croix River.
See a full list of events and learn more at stcroixriverfest.org.
Concert in the park
The St. Croix Valley Symphony Band will take the stage this week as part of Concerts in the Park at Lakefront Park.
The performance begins at 7 p.m.
Community Connections
The New Richmond Library will host a virtual conversation with Kiwanis of New Richmond to learn how the group supports the community, and how the community supports them.
Community Connections is held monthly, with each conversation features a different community organization.
The conversation is 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the Friday Memorial Library Facebook page.
