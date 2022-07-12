The 2022 St. Croix County Fair will be held this year from July 20-24 in Glenwood City. The community event has been a summer tradition in the county for over 100 years. Held annually, the fair offers something for everyone including the usual animal, agricultural and domestic exhibits, free entertainment, tractor, truck and horse pulls, fabulous fair food, carnival games and rides, mud volleyball and so much more.
While many of the 2022 offerings at the St. Croix County Fair are staples, the fair is excited to share some new events that will appeal to all ages.
The SEA Hamsters, a challenging adventure, and Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show from Glenwood City will be joining the fair. Monty is a hometown staple that also appears at the Minnesota State Fair.
The Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo is returning this year as well as a daily scavenger hunt and Croix the Cow Hunt activity. Some fun contests that are open to the public this year include a Unique Hat contest, Taste of St. Croix – Burgers, Ribs & Pie Oh MY! and the Moo Marvelous Muffin Challenge where the winner will participate at the Wisconsin State Fair.
The new carnival is Badgerland Midways and advance sale wristbands and mega bands will be sold starting July 16 at the fair office. Sign up for the talent show, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.
The Fairest of the Fair coronation will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.
Special entertainment this year will include David Malmberg, comedian and ventriloquist. He will make you laugh so hard your sides will hurt. Papa Bear Norton will entertain you on Thursday night while The Weekenders will be playing Friday and Saturday night in the pavilion. WhiteSidewalls are always a favorite as are The Memories who will be celebrating 34 years at the St. Croix County Fair.
Admission to the fair is free. Come for the food, stay for the fun.
For more information, please visit www.stcroixcofair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.