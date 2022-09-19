On Saturday, Sept. 24, St. Croix County is sponsoring appliance, electronics and tire recycling events throughout the county. The county is working with local municipalities to hold these events to give communities an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable items.
These events accept cash or check only.
Appliances, electronics
Commonly recycled appliances include, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, microwaves, grills, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and humidifiers. Most appliances can be recycled for $10. For pricing on gas appliances call 715-531-1907. The cost of recycling electronics vary but are typically under $55.
Appliance and electronics recycling events are held on Sept. 24 in the:
Town of Somerset Recycling Center, 748 State Road 35, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Glenwood City Recycling Center, 216 W. Oak Street, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town of Richmond Recycling Center, 1428 100th St., New Richmond, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tires
Due to rising event costs, there will only be one county-sponsored tire collection event in 2022.
The county accepts tires from bicycles, cars, trucks and more.
Tire recycling events are held on Sept. 24 at:
Town of Troy Recycling Center, 277 Townsvalley Road, River Falls, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town of Hammond Recycling Center, 1816 County Road E, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town of Richmond Recycling Center, 1428 100th Street, New Richmond, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost of recycling tires varies. Tire prices double when recycled with a rim.
Bicycle tubes or tires, $1.
Lawn mower, golf cart or trailer tires, $3.
Car, motorcycle or ATV tires, $7.
Light-duty truck, van or SUV, $9.
Heavy-duty truck (3/4, one-ton), van or SUV, $15.
RV, motorhome or semi-truck, $25.
Farm Tractor, rear, $100.
More information
Visit the St. Croix County website for more information on accepted recyclable items and prices.
