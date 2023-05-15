St. Croix County will be holding its second annual Mental Health Symposium on May 17. This year’s topic will be about substance use and its connection to mental and physical health. This is a collaborative effort from St. Croix County and local partners to bring awareness to substance use and provide resources for those living with addiction on May 17, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Northwood Technical College, 1019 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond.
The St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department is initiating this effort to better understand and address behavioral health crisis events to improve outcomes for the people of St. Croix County. During the symposium local data, perspectives and resources will be shared.
“Addiction is a severe form of substance use disorder, a chronic and progressive disease that affects a person’s brain and behavior. Like many other chronic diseases, such as heart disease or diabetes, addiction is treatable and recovery is possible,” Bob Rohret, St. Croix County Health and Human Services director, said. “This year, we hope to remove some of the mystery and stigma surrounding addiction by viewing it through the lens of healthcare. Addiction to substances, including alcohol, can affect all areas of a person’s life and health. We know recovery is possible and we believe hope and support are essential in this journey.”
Topics and presentations
Addiction is a health care concern – Dr. Faisal Anwar, Western Wisconsin Health chief of staff, St. Croix County Health and Human Services Board member.
Addiction Can Impact Anyone – Phil Galli, St. Croix County Justice Support Services director; Phil Landgraf, St. Croix County Veteran Services administrator; Sophie Hansen, Northwest Passage Transitions certified peer support specialist; Maggie Whipple, Baldwin Woodville High School mental health navigator.
Addressing the Stigma of Substance Use – Pete VanDusartz, HealthPartners Programs for Change.
Recovery is Possible – Judge Scott Nordstrand.
Where to Find Help, No Wrong Path to Recovery – Bob Rohret, St. Croix County Health and Human Services director.
There will also be question and answer time with all presenters.
The County’s first symposium in 2022 focused on suicide prevention. Each year it plans
to cover a topic in the area of mental health that impacts the communities we serve.
Get help
Life is difficult when you’re struggling with mental health or substance use. Remember that it’s OK to ask for help and support is available to help you and your loved ones. St. Croix County’s Behavioral Health Emergency Services and Crisis Program provide services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, dial 911 and ask for the Mental Health Crisis Team.
For non-emergency services, call 715-246-8255 to set up an appointment or get information on resources.
