Need a good reason to get out and vote on April 4? Consider the St. Croix County Public Safety Referendum approved unanimously by the County Board of Supervisors at their Dec. 6, 2022, meeting.
St. Croix County Administrator Ken Witt and Sheriff Scott Knudson presented their case for supporting the $3,536,507 million referendum to city council members at their meeting Monday, March 13.
Since 2005, local governments’ ability to increase their property tax levies throughout the state of Wisconsin have been limited to the value of net new construction in their communities or if they wish to exceed that limit, by voter approval through referendum.
“If you measure us over the last five years, St. Croix County is the fastest growing county in the entire state. With that growth comes lots of good things but also lots of challenges,” Witt said.
Other than compensating for the cost of living, the county’s budget has not kept pace with the rising demand for services across many departments but in particular services pertaining to public safety.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office currently employs 30 deputies deployed on 12 hour shifts.
“At any given time, on full staff, we have six or seven deputies on duty, on minimum staff it’s going to be four. So over our 22 square miles as we respond to calls for service, we get spread thin,” Knudson said.
How thin?
“Since 2007, we’ve increased our patrol division by one,” Knudson said. ”It has not kept up with our calls for service. In that same time we've averaged an 18 percent increase in our calls for service.”
That translates into more than 25,000 calls for service a year.
According to Knudson, compared to surrounding counties in which deputies respond to an average of 400 calls per deputy per year, his deputies respond on average to 600 calls per year.
Knudson once again made the argument for locating holding facilities in the county to address the need for emergency detentions related to mental health. Currently deputies have to transport emergency detentions to one of three locations depending on where a room is available, Amery, Eau Claire or Winnebago.
“Over the last 30 emergency detentions, the average length of a mental health call from the time we walk in the door to the time when we clear the call was 13 hours. So a call that we start on a shift never ends on that shift,” Knudson explained.
Witt explained that the referendum is asking to add and pay for 24 additional positions spread across the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, Justice Support Services, Clerk of Courts, and behavioral health.
The positions include 8 sheriff deputies; 4 correction deputies; 3 investigators; 2 pre-trial case managers; 2 support staff; 2 deputy clerk of courts; 1 Child in Need of Protection and/or Services, otherwise known as CHIPS, attorney; and 2 mental health co-responders.
The proposed $3,536,507 million property tax increase proposed to pay for those 24 new positions would start in 2024 and continue each fiscal year going forward. How much your property tax will increase is based on your equalized property value. The increase per $100,000 of equalized value is $24.97.
In New Richmond, the property tax is divided 44% to schools, 18% to the county, 2% to Northwoods Technical College and 36% to the city.
Library update
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld announced that the city has contracted with Borton Construction, Inc. to provide preconstruction and value engineering services for the new library building project.
Borton provides a way for the city to develop an estimate of what it could or should cost to build the library before actually soliciting bids to build the library.
“[Borton feels] that essentially in two months from now we would have what the project’s going cost, a timeline for construction and not just, ‘Here’s an estimate,’ but a very detailed breakdown of what’s driving those costs,” Wiedenfeld said.
As a construction manager, Borton will essentially act as an advocate for the city and liaise with 360 Real Estate Development and ISG. By getting involved this early in the pre-construction process, they will be able to provide input regarding the realities of costs, features, specifications and materials to help the city arrive at more accurate cost estimates.
They can also recommend adjustments to processes and materials to achieve the best value in the finished product.
Borton proposed to provide their services in two phases.
Phase one - $8,000
Review schematic design package prepared by ISG.
Attend all team meetings as requested.
Provide performance and cost evaluations of preliminary design package with local subcontractors and suppliers.
Conduct value-engineering and life-cycle cost analysis.
Identify supply chain issues that might impact the project schedule, and recommend alternatives as needed.
Evaluate process components and recommend cost-saving alternatives or approaches that would achieve similar or better quality, and make recommendations for corrective action if design details adversely affect constructability, cost, or schedules.
Phase two - $4,000
Work with architect on the creation of full construction documents for all work which will be constructed under budget parameters, including civil, structural, architectural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing.
Assist with local and state permitting to include but not limited to providing all necessary services during planning and approval process, verifying code compliance, compliance with stormwater requirements, and any other local governmental, regulatory requirements
Council members unanimously approved moving forward with phase one at a cost of $8,000.
Quick hits
Council members approved
the purchase of a ½ ton pickup truck from Bernard’s to replace Water Department truck #62 for $44,453.40. Funds for the purchase were allocated in the 2023 CIP.
the bid from T2 Contracting, LLC, to replace the public side of lead service lines to 14 residential properties for a cost of $73,284.00.
the purchase of a ½ ton pickup truck from Bernard’s to replace Parks Department truck #46 for $44,453.40. Funds for the purchase were allocated in the 2023 CIP.
the purchase of a new Toolcat for the Public Works Dept. for $40,170.75 including trade-in from Tri-State Bobcat. The council also approved the purchase of a powertrain and hydraulics extended warranty for $2,400 and $2,665 for winter tire package.
the recommendation of the Tourism Committee to allocate $29,325.26 their available funds, $43,137.34, to reimburse the following qualified expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022: New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce, Hometown Holiday, $6,276.37; New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce, Cabin Fever, $711.63; City of New Richmond, Utility for Athletic Facilities, $18,587.26; Heritage Center, Hillside Series, $3,750.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.