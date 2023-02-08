The railroad crossing at County Road U in the town of Hudson is under investigation, as are other connected signaling systems across the state, according to a release from the the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
The office put a number of railroad crossings under investigation to consider the adequacy of warning devices.
The crossings include nine Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Somers, Mount Pleasant, Racine, Janesville, Milwaukee and Hudson.
An internal review of crossings was conducted by the Office of the Commissioner, which have interconnected signals.
“This means that the automatic warning devices are interconnected with nearby traffic signals. The adequacy of warning devices and exempt status at the crossings will be reviewed under this docket,” according to a news release from the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
