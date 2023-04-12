April is Family Strengthening Month, formerly known as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
This month and throughout the year, St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is working hard to spread an important message throughout our community that we all have a role in ensuring every Wisconsin child grows up in a safe, nurturing and stable environment. Strong, resilient families can provide just that, which is why St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is partnering with Wisconsin’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board throughout April.
Together, they plan to educate families in St. Croix County and across the state about the five strengths, or protective factors, that research tells us keep every family strong.
We can build healthier, safer and thriving communities for our children if we work together to collaboratively support children and families. Your child deserves a great childhood.
Family Strengthening Month is the perfect time to celebrate strong Wisconsin families and grow your family strengths.
It takes the whole community to support children and families and prevent maltreatment. One caring adult can make a huge difference in a child’s life. There are so many small but meaningful actions to take.
During the month of April, and beyond, St. Croix County Citizen Review Panel is encouraging St. Croix County community members to help strengthen children and families with small but significant actions,
Learning more about how to become a respite and foster care provider in St. Croix County.
Visiting, volunteering or supporting your local family resource center frcscv.org.
Spending quality time reading, playing or talking with a child in your life.
Hosting a family-friendly event, like a story, game or movie night.
Giving a caregiver in your social circle a friendly ear or helping hand.
Getting to know the parents and families in your neighborhood.
Supporting funding for family-focused programs in St. Croix County.
The Citizen Review Panel will be planting blue pinwheels at the Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, and Service Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond.
Blue is used to identify Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.
There will be 176 pinwheels planted outside the government center to represent every child placed in out-of-home care in St. Croix County during 2022 due to abuse or neglect.
When we focus on strengthening families, the results are better childhoods, leading to healthier adults and stronger communities.
Learn more
Child safety: If you have concerns about the well-being or safety of a child, contact the Children Services Access Line Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 911 for an emergency or after normal business hours and weekends.
Family resource: To learn more about family strengthening and for more ideas on how to become involved with the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley serves families in St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties go to frcscv.org or call 715-684-4440.
Foster care: Foster care coordinator Ben Tomandl at ben.tomandl@sccwi.gov to learn more about how to become a respite or foster care provider with St. Croix County.
Education: There are even more ideas for building strong families at FiveForFamilies.org, an educational site, sponsored by the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board, that shares information and resources about the five strengths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.