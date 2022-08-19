Pepper Fest royalty candidates, sponsors Ava Prissel, Village Inn Sports Bar and Grill. Josie Hedin, Post. Allison Dzioba, Kenzington Boutique. Ayva Schabo, Bardill Dental Associates. Leah Jacobi, Crestview Family Dental. Kendell Johnson, Christian Community Homes and Services. Destany Pedersen, Uline. Ava Janisch, Onsite Apparel/Rivergirl Gifts. Ava Edin, Fresh Start Painting. Adeline Mitchell, Urban Olive and Vine. Maria Lyon, Pedro's Del Este. Brooke Jerrick, Midwest One Bank.

The 2022 Pepper Fest royal court included King Joe Steiner, Queen Emma Hatch, Princesses Marisa Gunderson, Bella Sofie and Kayla Klatt. They will be giving up their titles on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m., and a new court will be named.

The Pepper Fest royalty are selected by three anonymous judges from neighboring communities. Candidates participate in a summer full of fun activities and events including a self-defense class and Pepper Fest food prep.

The judges attend some of these events and conduct formal interviews with the candidates, who have also submitted a resume and letters of recommendation to the judges at the beginning of candidacy. The judges make their final selections on coronation day.

The Pepper Fest queen and princesses are eligible to receive a $500 scholarship each if criteria is met after their first semester of college education.

Farewell from the 2022 court

“As our year comes to an end, we look back on all the exciting and rewarding adventures that it has been filled with. In August of 2021 we were presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to be royalty and ambassadors of Pepper Fest and represent such an incredible festival and tight-knit community. Our year has been filled with numerous parades in neighboring towns and so many volunteer opportunities in our own community.

"Through each event we have strived to encourage others, give back and spread the spirit of Pepper Fest. Atop the float we have the spotlight, but we could not do what we do without the endless support from our Royal Family and the community of North Hudson. We hope we have made you proud.

"We have made countless memories and enjoyed so many new experiences. This opportunity has been unforgettable. Although it is bittersweet, please join us Pepper Fest weekend, as we celebrate our year and pass on our titles to another amazing group.”

- Pepper Fest Royalty King Joe Steiner, Queen Emma Hatch, Princesses Marisa Gunderson, Bella Sofie, and Kayla Klatt.