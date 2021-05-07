Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Washington, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&