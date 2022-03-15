The St. Croix and Pierce County Crane Count are hosting a general meeting on Wednesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., at the River Falls Library board room on the main floor.
The meeting is open to the public to discuss the Crane Count and assign areas to the people who are participating in the count on April 9, 5:30-7:30 a.m. throughout Wisconsin and the rest of the nation.
Each year in mid-April, over 1,600 volunteers travel to their local wetlands and favorite birding locations to participate in the Crane Count. This annual survey of Sandhill and Whooping Cranes spans over 120 counties in six states of the upper Midwest, including Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota.
For more information, visit the International Crane Foundation website.
