St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity announced a new partnership with Creative Homes that supports the purchase of lots for affordable housing.
Creative Homes is an award-winning home builder with three decades of home construction in Western Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“Housing prices continue to rise across the country and at the same time industry reports show inventory is down 23% over 2020” Creative Homes President Nick Hackworthy said. “But a tighter market should never prohibit people from accessing safe and affordable housing. A partnership with St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity reflects our core value of giving back to hard-working people here in Pierce & St. Croix Counties and is embedded in our company culture and the work that we do.”
SCVHFH will initially purchase four lots in New Richmond as part of the partnership.
"We are proud to partner with the Hackworthy family and Creative Homes as we look to the future and our long-term building opportunities,” SCVHFH Board President Joel Skinner said. “Market statistics show the median home price in New Richmond was up 8.6% in 2021. Combined with rising consumer prices that heavily impact those in need of affordable housing, a partnership like this is invaluable in helping us accomplish our mission.”
Additional funding for land purchases is provided by grants from the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation and the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation.
