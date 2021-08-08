HUDSON — Crest View Drive is scheduled to close between O’Keefe Road and Carmichael Road at 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 and reopen Tuesday, Aug. 10 by 7 a.m. for crews to complete chip sealing of the roadway.
The road will again close at 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 and reopen by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to complete fog seal operations. The closure dates may be pushed back in case of rain.
A signed detour route will be provided following O’Keefe Road to Hanley Road to Carmichael Road.
Access to businesses on Badger Drive will be allowed using Gateway Blvd. The intersections of Badger Drive/Crest View Drive and Gateway Blvd/Crest View Drive will remain open for northbound/southbound traffic access apart from periodic minor delays for construction flagging operations. Access to Walmart will be maintained via Webster Street.
