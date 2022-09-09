The Crowning Achievements program is underway.
Though the participants are set to partake in the pageant, Nov. 5, they have plenty of activities to attend beforehand in order to qualify.
Each month, Crowning Achievements hosts a special event for its participants, their families, caregivers and the program's volunteers. Events include things like trips to the zoo, bowling, museum or local fair visits, plays, parades and more. On Sept. 25, Crowning Achievements will visit Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls and host a halloween party on Oct. 30.
Anyone that wants to join the program as a participant is welcome at any time, even if they missed the June deadline to qualify for the pageant. To participate in the program one does not need to participate in the pageant.
In addition to participants, Crowning Achievements is always looking for volunteers to set up on Nov. 4, 4-8 p.m., and take down the pageant Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as assist with the raffle.
Additionally, donations for the raffle are being accepted until Oct. 1.Crowning Achievements is accepting items from businesses, like gift certificates, products and gift baskets, as well as homemade or craft items like baked goods or blankets.
The pageant begins at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Faith Community Church, 1040 Paperjack Dr., New Richmond, and doors open at 1 p.m. to view raffle items and buy raffle tickets.
Admission is free and raffle tickets are $1 each.
The pageant is about 45 minutes with a half hour intermission.
Previous years have proved profoundly successful, with attendance between 500-600, including surrounding community royalty and the St. Paul Winter Carnival family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.