While working a wedding in Maui, Hawaii, about a year ago, photographers Rory and Connie Young began to question their career path and what they truly wanted to be doing with their lives.
They loved their jobs, but “it was not as fulfilling as we needed them to be,” Connie said.
It was time to find something that allowed the two to work together and that brought joy to their lives.
“We can sell cookies for all I care,” Rory joked on the island.
But who doesn’t love the smell of freshly baked cookies and the gooey bite of one fresh out of the oven?
When they returned home to Denver, Colorado, Connie found Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with over 500 locations across the country. Cookies began to become a career reality, as the Young’s partnered with their friend, Dr. Karen “Frenchy” French to establish their own locations.
Wisconsin seemed to be the place to do it, as the pair had family and friends in the area and the franchise had openings for locations in the state.
The two moved to Menomonie, with plans of opening three shops: Hudson, Eau Claire and La Crosse or Onalaska. It all began to come together and the two anticipate opening the Hudson location, 1020 Pearson Dr., in the early spring of 2023.
Though Hudson was going to be the first location to open, the landlords offered a unique opportunity to Crumbl Cookies – a drive-thru.
Between awaiting further certification from the city for the drive-thru and continued supply chain delays, the Young’s pushed the opening, but are hoping it will be well worth the wait.
Crumbl Cookies serves cookies made in-house with a weekly rotating menu of flavors. Each Sunday evening, the upcoming week’s menu is released.
To learn more about Crumbl Cookies, visit crumblecookies.com or find them on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.