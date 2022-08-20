International Cultural Exchange Services welcomes Amy Dammann as a new local coordinator.
“I love living in beautiful Hudson, Wisconsin. Even though I'm a Minnesota native, Hudson really has become my home the last year and a half. When I lived in Minnesota, I was a host mom to an exchange student from Australia and six exchange students from China over six years. My family and I really enjoyed hosting our exchange students and still to this day keep in touch with over half of them,” Dammann said. “I love working with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures and countries and lifestyles.”
Dammann is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Dammann will be working with families and schools in Hudson and in the surrounding area.
Dammann is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022. Exchange students live as a member of the host family, not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores.
Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student. As the local coordinator, Dammann is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with International Cultural Exchange Services, contact Dammann at adammann@icesusa.org.
