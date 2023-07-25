After legal analysis, St. Croix County district attorney Karl Anderson determined that the death of Tyler Abel at the hands of St. Croix County deputies is justified and “objectively reasonable.”
On June 3 at 10:46 p.m., in Star Prairie Township, St. Croix County law enforcement were called for an ongoing domestic dispute. The victim reported that her husband, Abel, threatened to bring his “AR,” according to the findings.
The victim reported during the call that children were in the home and that she tried to get them out of the residence. The victim succeeded in retrieving the firearm and placing it outside away from Abel, however, there were more firearms in the home where the children remained.
In Anderson’s analysis, when the officers arrived they requested Abel to exit the home and Abel responded “Bull___, f___ you.”
While resisting compliance to officers, Abel yelled violent profanities and stated that he was armed with an AR loaded with 20 clips.
Abel also yelled at the officers that he was going to kill them.
Eventually, Abel emerged from the residence carrying what appeared to be a hunting rifle and officers requested him to drop his weapon. Abel ignored orders and pointed the rifle to the officer’s direction.
St. Croix County Sheriff Sergeant Chase Durand and New Richmond Officer Katie Chevrier fired a combination of four rounds from their rifles, hitting Abel.
Officers requested EMS, handcuffed Abel and offered medical aid, while other officers ran in the home for the children.
Tyler Abel died from his injuries.
Upon further inspection, the rifle pointed at the officer was a .22 caliber break action pellet rifle with a wooden stock, metal barrel and a rifle scope.
While the weapon in question was a pellet rifle, Anderson found that the officers were justified in believing that Abel was going to use lethal force.
Anderson concluded with a statement that the “Officers were justified in using lethal force for self-defense and defense for other officers.”
Anderson requested that Jeffrey Kemp, the Polk County district attorney, to review the analysis and to provide a second opinion.
Kemp stated that the officers were justified in their actions towards Abel.
Evidence from the official investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office has yet to be released including body camera video and autopsy results.
