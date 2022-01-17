As of January 13, St. Croix County is averaging 197 cases per day, nearly double the highest level we have seen during this pandemic.
The county has reported 2,196 cases of COVID-19 within the first 13 days of 2022.
Due to the high volume of positive COVID-19 cases, St. Croix County Public Health may not be able to personally contact everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 by phone. St. Croix County Public Health will send automated text, phone and email alerts to residents who tested positive and have not been contacted by Public Health.
These automated alerts will have a link to more information about what to do after testing positive for COVID-19.
Automated email alerts will only be sent from covid19@sccwi.gov
Automated text or phone alerts will only be sent from 715-246-8224
A member of our Public Health Department may follow up with you using a different phone number than listed above. To avoid potential scams, please do not reply to or click links in messages that ask you for payment or financial information.
Public Health will NOT ask you for money or payment, social security or bank account information. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a message, please contact Public Health at the phone number or email listed above.
Public Health is prioritizing daily communication with every school district regarding positive students and staff, controlling outbreaks of the disease and individuals at greater risk for disease.
COVID-19 Testing
Public Health urges everyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested. Public Health is offering free COVID-19 PCR testing at the St. Croix County Services Center in New Richmond on Mondays and Wednesdays.
These testing locations will be open on the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day holidays. Testing is available during the following times:
Mondays: 7:30-11 a.m.
Wednesdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The CDC has shortened the recommended length of isolation for people with COVID-19, from 10 days to 5 days, if at day 5 your COVID-19 symptoms are resolving, and you have been fever free (without meds) for 24 hours.
After your 5-day isolation period is over, it is important to wear a well-fitting mask around others for the next 5 days. If you tested positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who tested positive, follow the guidance in these resources:
COVID-19 Vaccines
Everyone 5 years of age and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Public Health is currently offering free first and second doses and booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Mondays at the Services Center in New Richmond from noon-4 p.m. These clinics are open for individuals 5 and older.
You can sign up for your vaccine by following the instructions on the St. Croix County website.
