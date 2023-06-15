The YMCA brings its Summer Barn Dance series to Camp St. Croix this summer on June 15.
Over the course of five Thursday events, dancers of all skill levels are invited to participate in a variety of different styles of dances – polka, swing, square and more. Funds from these events will go toward the Farm at Camp St. Croix, an educational program that donates thousands of pounds of food to community organizations.
“We hope the event will serve as a community-builder, bringing out diverse groups of people to laugh together, move, and make memories at beautiful YMCA Camp St. Croix,” events and retreats coordinator Theresa Douglas said.
Admission for each event costs $10 for adults and $5 for those 12 and under with free admission for children under 5 years old.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well.
From 6-8 p.m., participants will be dancing along to live music provided by a variety of bands. The schedule is provided below.
June 15, Dan Zimmer Polka Band.
June 29, Moosejaw Connections.
July 20, Winsome Hollow String Band.
Aug. 3, Moosejaw Connection.
Aug. 17, Dan Zimmer Polka Band.
