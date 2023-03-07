Hudson sent 18 students to compete at the state DECA competition in Lake Geneva, Feb. 27 through March 1, nine of which have qualified for the international conference in Orlando, Florida in April.
They will compete against 20,000 other DECA members from around the world.
State recognitions
2nd place - Rachel Gerhardt, Apparel and Accessories Marketing.
5th place - Brady Schoeder and Lilly Campbell, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making.
6th place - Noah LaBlanc, Automotive Services Marketing.
Gold level - The Raider Store, Hudson High School’s school-based enterprise. As one of 461 school-based enterprises in the U.S., the Raider Store earned Gold Level Certification. It will be recognized at the competition in Orlando. DECA’s school-based enterprise certification program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises. It aims to motivate these enterprises to strive for excellence and growth.
They can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver or gold.
In order to apply for the certification, the enterprise must submit extensive documentation that explains how it demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved.
