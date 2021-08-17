A St. Croix County motorist has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred after he was briefly pursued by officers, then continued on and failed to stop for a stop sign.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 3:25 a.m. Aug. 1, 2021, of a two-vehicle crash that had occurred at County Road T and H in the town of Stanton. The New Richmond Police Department had attempted to stop a vehicle at 3:16 a.m. because the plates did not match the vehicle. That vehicle fled from officers.
Law enforcement discontinued the pursuit, turning back to New Richmond at 3:21 a.m. near 200th Avenue. The suspect vehicle continued north on County Road T for approximately 2.5 more miles. Deputies found that vehicle several minutes later at the crash scene.
Deputies arrived on scene and determined that Logan A. Zappa, 20, Deer Park, failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it was struck by a vehicle operated by Javin L. Thurber, 20, Amery, Wis. The traffic on County Road H does not have a stop sign, so Thurber had the right of way.
Zappa was extricated from his vehicle and transported by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Javin Thurber was treated at the scene and released. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
On Friday, Aug. 13, Zappa died as a result of his injuries.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash scene by Deer Park Fire and First Responders, New Richmond Fire and EMS and Baldwin Area EMS.
This is the fourth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
