On Sept. 29 the Hudson Chamber of Commerce held a roundtable discussion at Citizens State Bank to provide an economic outlook for the state of Wisconsin. Two guest speakers from the Department of Revenue talked about state and federal initiatives helping the Wisconsin economy.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca spoke first. Barca began his presentation by highlighting the impressive economy the state currently has.
“Our fiscal state is the strongest in the last half century,” he said.
Barca said the state has seen impressive growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited low unemployment rates, higher broadband connections within the state and tax cuts are reasons for growth.
“The more we cut taxes the more money people have in their pocket to spend. That will grow an economy on a state and local level,” Barca said.
Barca continued to discuss tax cuts, stating the work is not done. He said the Gov. Evers administration is fighting to include a 10% tax cut for working families, cap insulin prices and expand the childcare tax credit in the next budget.
Barca said Wisconsin has made significant progress with tax codes. He said Wisconsin used to be one of the highest taxed states for personal income.
“In 1999 Wisconsin ranked 4th in the country for state and local taxes to percent of personal income. In 2019 we ranked 23rd which shows the improvement. Being in the middle of the pack is good,” Barca said.
As a result of the last fiscal year the state is expecting a $1.6 billion surplus in the upcoming budget, Barca said. He did not state where the state plans to spend the surplus funds.
Barca pivoted his speech to talk about the health of local businesses and farmers. He said both are being supported through the Badger Bounceback program. The program is a state funded program that assists with pandemic relief.
“We have helped over 100,000 small businesses and given out over $100 million to farmers with pandemic relief efforts through that state program,” Barca said.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Chief Economist John Koskinen was next to present after Barca concluded his speech. Koskinen focused his speech about the effects of having a healthy economy.
Koskinen said all economic regions in Wisconsin are healthy. He cited record high numbers for manufacturing and construction for homes.
“Exports are booming, unemployment is near record lows at 2.9%. The economy is good coming out of the recession,” Koskinen said.
The region seeing the highest growth has been in the northwest. A number of factors have contributed.
“It goes back to manufacturing and housing. We are seeing more manufacturing in that region and affordable housing,” he said. “People are moving out of the Minneapolis area and into that region because that’s where the opportunities are.”
Barca describes the economic outlook for Wisconsin as “great”. He said data the department has received shows the state is continuing to recover from the pandemic.
Jumping in to provide his final thoughts, Barca admitted the numbers are encouraging but work can still be done.
He said economic development improvements for the small business sector are needed. This includes hiring and retaining employees. He said the Department of Revenue is working with the state budget to fund $200 million to continue to improve the small business workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.