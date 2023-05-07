St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was shot and killed after she reported to a call of a possibly impaired driver in a ditch in the town of Glenwood on Saturday, May 6, according to a recent release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after Leising arrived on the scene, she reported shots fired. Leising sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
The individual involved fled the scene and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, community members and public safety personnel from around the county gathered over and around the Carmichael bridge in Hudson as Leising's body was escorted from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home.
"Deputies and officers will stand vigil by her side until the services are complete," stated the news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Leising started at the the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in 2022 after serving for two years at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.