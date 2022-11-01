The St. Croix County Medical Examiner's Office took delivery of a refurbished CT scanner in mid October. There is not always a lot to smile about in Chief Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner’s office but this new piece of equipment along with a 24-body capacity cooler scheduled to be delivered in January, has folks in the office pretty excited.
The scanner will deliver a digital alternative (virtopsy) to a traditional autopsy, in some cases, alleviating the need to do the physical autopsy required for suspicious and unattended deaths.
“It is a tool to rule out trauma when making the decision whether or not to perform an autopsy based on what we are told and what we see. All homicides will still be autopsied,” Schachtner said.
Being able to scan decedents has numerous benefits economically, from an efficiency standpoint and being able to share the information with other agencies, but maybe the most impactful benefit is sparing loved ones from the trauma the invasive procedure can cause and not just loved ones, staff as well.
Tina Forrest, deputy medical examiner and the office’s point person for the new technology, told an area TV station that working with decedents and their families can take a toll over time.
“Every aspect of this job is emotional because you’re dealing with a person who’s lost their life, whether it’s natural or otherwise,” Forrest said.
For families, particularly in criminal cases and sometimes insurance cases, autopsy photos can be used as evidence and are publicly reviewed which can lead to retraumatizing family members.
Advantages
Traditionally in St. Croix County, a decedent requiring an autopsy is sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota where they have a board certified forensic pathologist.
It costs $1,400 to rent the room (have the autopsy performed) and $500 for the report not including toxicology. It can take up to six to eight weeks to get the final report depending on how busy the Ramsey County office is.
Schachtner’s office budgets $130,000 for professional service annually. From 2017 to 2022, they have had 195 autopsies performed. Of those, nearly half were determined to be natural deaths where the scanner could have ruled out trauma and the need for a full autopsy.
“That is the main goal. The first thing you want to do in any unexpected death is rule out trauma. That is key to our investigation. Looking forward, that alone will pay for the machine in five years,” Schachtner said.
A new CT scanner can cost upward of $1 million. The refurbished scanner cost St. Croix County $198,000.
A 16 slice scan takes 10 minutes. The information is available immediately although it is sent to a forensic radiologist in New Mexico where it is read and interpreted and a report is issued within three days.
The refurbished scanner is projected to be able to provide 3,000 scans during its useful life. Schachtner estimates that it will last the county for 10 years. She expects to begin providing scans for neighboring counties in Wisconsin once the new cooler arrives in January. That gives Schachtner and her staff two months to perfect their process. Given what they have learned so far, they estimate a scan will cost around $250. Polk County has already signed up.
The process
Schachtner’s primary goal with a decedent is to figure out the manner of death. Was it natural? Was it a homicide? Was it suicide? Was it an accident or is it undetermined?
That is the first thing a CT scan does, evaluate a decedent for trauma, skull fractures, long bone fractures, anything broken.
“If we can rule out that nothing is broken, it leads down one of two paths, either the death is from a medical reason or a toxicological reason,” Schachtner said.
Next they collect blood (and sometimes vitreous or urine) to be tested at a lab in Pennsylvania for toxicology to quantify and qualify drugs in the system both legal and illegal. Those results come back in 2-3 weeks. A scan can actually show pills in the stomach.
“If nothing unusual is detected, then we can focus on the medical path. We start by determining what we know. What’s their weight? What were their living conditions? Did they smoke? Drink? Did they have access to regular health care? Are there medical records? Answering all those questions enables us to piece the story of their death together,” Schachtner explained.
In the end, Schachtner says about 1% of deaths remain undetermined and those cases remain open.
“We’ve certified that they are dead, but we don’t know how they died, the cause of their death,” Schachtner said.
The information documented in the scans is saved to a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), a type of cloud storage. From there it can be shared in part or whole with other agencies including law enforcement.
“With this scanner, we can do a 3D mockup from skin to bone, 16 slices, and scan every single system, muscle, tissue, everything. This is going to save us hours and hours of time and it’s going to save resources for law enforcement and others as well. It’s huge,” Schachtner said.
Being able to create such an in-depth picture of an individual can help particularly when an individual might have very little medical history. It enables Schachtner to detect the impact of his or her living conditions and environment, even their nutritional history.
Schachtner pointed out that there are only 40 CT scanners being used for forensics in the U.S. today. More concerning is that there are only about 450 forensic pathologists available indicating there is a dire shortage of professional pathologists.
“It costs anywhere from $600,000 to $1 million to acquire a forensic pathologist for your lab,” Schachtner said.
With an assist from technology, Schachtner will be able to use a forensic radiologist instead to answer many of her questions when it comes to autopsies.
“We will always need pathologists, but I believe forensic digital autopsies are going to be the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.