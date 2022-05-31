Community members made an intriguing observation amid the construction on the bridge over I-94 in Hudson.
Don’t be frightened, but there has been a dinosaur sighting on Carmichael Road.
Mysteriously set up on the concrete construction dividers are two small dinosaur figures “walking” toward the platoon of green army guys, ready for action.
As the photos have circulated on Facebook, many users have been commenting on how wonderful they think the little scene is and the joy it has brought to their days.
“I think those are herbivores. I'm not worried,” one user commented.
Make sure to keep your eyes on the road, but if you happen to drive past, take a peek at the miniature Jurassic Park scene in Hudson.
