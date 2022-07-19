The future of food is changing and Monday night the New Richmond School District made an investment in that change at the School Board’s monthly meeting.
Bobbie Gyuette, director of school nutrition, made a case for the purchase of six hydroponic growing systems for $30,119.85.
The “flex farm,” employing vertical hydroponic technology, is roughly the size of a vending machine and portable. The system is capable of growing more than 394 pounds of produce per year at a harvest rate of 25 pounds every four weeks at a cost of $1 per pound.
Each farm has 288 plant spaces and comes with a fully self-contained water system and energy efficient LED lighting system.
Guyette plans to locate one farm each at the elementary schools – Hillside, Paperjack and Starr – and three at the middle school. Two of the farms at the middle school will be dedicated to growing lettuce for the district food service while the other will be used to experiment with other crops including strawberries and cucumbers.
Currently the high school does not have room for a unit.
Produce from the middle school will be shared with the high school and St. Mary school.
Investing in these systems reinforces the district’s commitment to advance the use of local foods and provides an immediate tool to engage students in nutrition education.
“This company has an amazing curriculum resource. I’d like to work with Jess and the principals to see where we can build those opportunities. The goal is to have it visible to students. The students need to see this and experience the entire process,” Guyette said.
The district has experience with this system. It is already in use at the SOAR farm.
Meal prices
Over the last three school years, the district has experienced a 64% increase in breakfast participation across all three elementary buildings.
“This dramatic increase displays the importance of this program to our district families as well as shows the program is working well as is,” Guyette said.
Board members approved Guyette’s proposal to allocate $40,000 from the School Nutrition Department fund balance to keep breakfast free for elementary students.
The board approved increases in meal prices for breakfast and lunch across all grades with the exception of elementary breakfasts.
This will be the first increase in meal prices in the district since the 2019-20 school year.
Breakfast: Grades K-5, free; grades 6-8, $1.55 (20-cent increase); grades 9-12, $1.65 (25-cent increase).
Lunch: Grades K-5, $2.70 (30-cent increase); grades 6-8, $3 (30-cent increase); grades 9-12, $3.10 (25-cent increase).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.