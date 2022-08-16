The Hudson Common Council voted to suspend the Diversity Committee at its Monday, Aug. 15, meeting, continuing the conversation from its previous meeting.
The council was split with a motion for steps to establish a final plan for the Diversity Committee failing, and then the vote to suspend the committee passing on a 4-2 vote.
Diversity is not just the visual distinction of race or an individual characteristic. Diversity acknowledges people of various abilities, genders, ages, religions, sexualities, countries of origin, socioeconomic status’, education and family status’, just to name a few.
Often it is impossible to put people in the box of a singular “diverse” group.
Despite this, the council has struggled to find willing residents who identify with diverse populations, to appoint to the committee as well as to establish direction to provide those appointed.
The full Diversity Committee met twice, with three additional meetings that had a quorum. It became clear to the council after those meetings that more guidance was needed.
The conversation was brought to the agenda by Alderperson Sarah Bruch with the goal of addressing a plan on how to move forward with the committee, including council training, connecting with community partners and experts in order to reorganize the goals of the committee.
“People are concerned about how others are treated in this community,” Alderperson Joyce Hall said. The way to start addressing that, she said, is the Diversity Committee.
Hall brought with her, and invited her fellow council members to revisit, the survey the city sent out about equity and inclusion. With 111 responses, a high number believed there should be significant work done in the community and at the city to promote inclusivity and equity.
Bruch made her motion to obtain diversity, equity and inclusion training for council members, connect with community leaders, like the YMCA and other area experts, to receive feedback and guidance, and finally, to present a final plan by the end of the year. It did not pass, with only “yes” votes from her and Hall.
Morrissette countered the defeated motion with a succeeding one, proposing to suspend the Diversity Committee without an established plan of action as to how to revive it or more forward in the council’s diversity, equity and inclusion work, something that the council didn’t even seem to agree on.
Alderperson Joy Knudson voiced her opinion that this work is not the core function of local government.
“I don’t believe it's our job as local government to undertake social change,” she said. She sees a number of well established, non-profit organizations doing that work in the community and supports their work on social change issues.
It was noted again in this meeting as in previous ones, by Mayor Rich O’Connor and echoed by Morrissettee that maybe there just isn’t a problem, despite the Comprehensive Plan’s priorities, which include a principle of equitability and inclusivity.
“Residents take pride in belonging to a welcoming community that facilitates interaction between residents, city staff, and visitors. Cultivating a diverse and inclusive environment is indicative that Hudson is a place that’s prepared for social and economic growth,” the plan states.
When the Diversity Committee was first discussed in 2021, the Star-Observer spoke with representatives in three other communities, Burlington, Wisconsin; Cedarburg, Wisconsin; and Red Wing, Minnesota, with similar structures.
This is something Alderperson Bill Alms hopes the city will take a closer look at now. He voiced an interest in seeing a more “tangible” example of the potential for a committee of this nature to be effectively established, so as to provide guidance for Hudson to move forward.
The ultimate fate of the Diversity Committee was left open-ended with no timeline for bringing it up again.
Community diversity, equity, inclusion survey
The City of Hudson received the final results of a survey, where 111 people responded, at the beginning of 2021.
The following are the results from that specifically addressed local government.
Please rate your local government on each of the following:
Poor
Fair
Good
Excellent
Creating a community welcoming to residents of all backgrounds
49%
19%
7%
21%
Treating all residents with respect
29%
31%
13%
23%
Treating all residents fairly
35%
26%
13%
21%
How much of a priority, if at all, should it be for your local government to to focus on the following:
High priority
Moderate priority
Low priority
Not a priority
Creating a diverse, inclusive, and fair community
64%
15%
6%
13%
Addressing social, economic, and racial equity differences in jobs and housing
64%
13%
5%
18%
Addressing social, economic, and racial equity differences in health and education
67%
11%
4%
18%
Addressing social, economic, and racial equity differences in the criminal justice system
67%
15%
5%
13%
Hiring more diverse staff
53%
20%
8%
18%
Recruiting diverse people into positions of local government leadership
54%
21%
8%
17%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.