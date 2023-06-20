The Hudson food scene rivals its Twin Cities neighbors. The caliber of talent shows in a list of various cuisine styles, skilled chefs and servers, and the stunning culinary atmosphere.
The geographical location of Hudson does play a part in its culinary successes, yes, but the community of Hudson is what really drives these chefs and owners to dish up excellence.
‘We build each other up’
Black Rooster Bistro, 516 Second St.
Owners Nicholeand Rick Frazer of Black Rooster Bistro found that having a restaurant in Hudson was a “no brainer.”
With Nichole being a Hudson native with years of restaurant experience and Rick being a Le Cordon Bleu graduate and previously serving as the executive chef of The Saint Paul Grill, the two found their home in Hudson.
The popular idea that fellow restaurant owners are at odds with one another is nothing but a misconception, for Hudson at least.
“We build each other up,” said Rick. “And we learn from each other.”
Their relationship with fellow restaurants is akin to asking a neighbor for a cup of sugar; helping one another whenever possible.
They also aid other restaurants by supporting their fellow local businesses. Nearby spirits, local beer and making use of seasonal produce is a preview into how they support their community and colleagues.
The Frazer’s found that the booming food scene in Hudson has everything to do with community, for both owners and customers alike. The “small town feel” and the “good mix of businesses” brings the attraction to the area.
While they consider themselves the “new guy on the block,” they know they are in good hands with the established restaurants in the area.
“We do this because we truly love what we do.”
‘The Hudson sparkle’
Olio, 212 Walnut St.
“The people of Hudson want to see good people succeed,” said Riley Jackson, co-owner of Olio.
Olio, an Italian restaurant operated out of Pedro’s Del Este, began with Jackson and her co-owner Luke Sawtell. With Jackson being from Hudson and her first job being at Pedros Del Este and Sawtell’s 20 plus years of cooking experience, the two found their place in the downtown culinary scene.
“We always knew we wanted to cook pasta,” said Sawtell. By drawing from his Italian roots and by noticing the shortage of said cuisine in Hudson, the two nose-dived into the pasta market.
The support from their regulars and fellow restaurant owners, the duo found great loyalty and encouragement within their community.
The support skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the midst of lockdown restrictions, introducing“city people to Hudson food,” stated Sawtell.
At times, the Olio waitlist held over 100 names and Sawtell and Jackson had to make do by following proper health procedures whilst committing to their menu and hospitality standards.
Following the pandemic, the pairing carries on with their enthusiasm for making good food for good people.
“People will find authenticity in Hudson,” stated Jakson, “it’s the Hudson sparkle.”
‘A space for everyone’
Ember and Bean Roasting Company, 117 Commercial St.
Jessica “Jess” Pressley opened Ember and Bean in Hudson because it simply “made sense.”
From the Twin Cities area, Pressley took “a leap of faith” when starting her independent business here in Hudson.
With experience in coffee bean roasting and coffee making, Pressley began Ember and Bean with a feeling of uncertainty. After being welcomed with open arms she is proud to have a “space for everyone.”
Pressley returns her gratitude to her community by involving herself with fundraisers and local events.
“We do as much to support Hudson.” she said.
Pressley often hears sentiments from her regulars along the lines of “I want you to stay.”
“People are just excited to support,” she stated.
Every cup of joe is executed with “intention and thought” in both the bean’s harvesting and brewing. Pressley collaborates with ethical coffee farms to assure that the coffee is directly sourced.
With Pressley’s focus on sustainability, great coffee and her surrounding community, she is eager to continue to grow in Hudson.
‘Really do it for the community’
The Subhouse, 407 Second St.
“We all support each other,” said Sam Wakefield, co-owner of The Subhouse. “[We all] look out for each other.”
Sam and Haley Wakefield purchased The Subhouse in 2019 to make healthy, tasty food with a strong focus on giving back to their Hudson circle.
“Really do it for the community,” said Sam “We get to know customers on a first name basis.”
The Subhouse involves themselves with fundraisers, local events and making box lunches for athletic teams across Hudson.
In regards to their fellow restaurant owners, Sam and Haley are nothing but supportive.
“Everyone has a unique menu,” he said.
Hudson is a “strong summer scene” and not “just for its food.” Other businesses also thrive with their work and communal dedication.
‘Tight community’
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse, 517 Second St.
When Joe and Meghan Bennett, co-owners of Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse, opened their second location in Hudson last year they were “welcomed with open arms,” said Joe.
The Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse brand began in 2006 with their first location in St. Paul, Minnesota. Their American-style cuisine, signature martinis and sound hospitality developed their Twin Cities reputation and was transferred over to downtown Hudson.
“There are a lot of plusses to be here,” stated Bennett. “It’s a tight community.”
To Bennett, Wisconsin has an attractive business environment. “[This] industry has high turnover, but not in Hudson” said Bennett.
Joe enjoys getting to know guests more than on a name basis and strives to make his guests feel at home in his establishment.
The Chop and Railhouse stretches their reputation by offering a shuttle service to Twin Cities events, like Wild hockey games, sponsoring a hot air balloon in the Hot Air Affair, having a booth for Hudson Days and more?
With being relatively new to the Hudson area, Joe expresses his gratitude for the area’s Chamber of Commerce.
“The Chamber does a phenomenal job promoting,” Bennett said.
From the Chamber’s ribbon-cutting, general aid, marketing and overall support the Bennett’s are greatly appreciative.
‘Community soul’
Hop & Barrel Brewing Company, 310 Second St.
“Vibrant” and “high quality,” were two words that came to mind for Justin Terbeest, owner of Hop and Barrel Brewing, when asked to describe the Hudson food scene.
When Hop and Barrel came to be in 2017, Terbeest began to own a larger brewer with specialty beers. IPAs, lagers, sours, stouts and then some kicked off his Hudson business.
“You can tell a lot by a community based on its food and drink,” stated Terbeest. Two places in Hudson don’t do the same thing or have an identical menu, Terbeest explained.
Hop and Barrel strives to be an outlet for its surrounding community and attributes their atmosphere to its beaming audience.
“Our beer may change, but we are consistent in reflecting on the town’s needs and wants,” he said.
In regards to his neighboring owners, Terbeest mentioned the John F. Kennedy quote “a rising tide lifts all boats,” in that once one establishment succeeds or experiments, it positively impacts its fellow business.
The fostered inventive culture offers Hudson a “communal soul,” explained Terbeest.
This butterfly effect caters to Hudson’s national reputation.
“People across the country know about Hudson,” he said.“And in a good way.”
‘Reputation of Hudson pulls people in’
Pier 500, 500 First St.
Andrew Kron, owner of Pier 500 and Hudson local, celebrates his peers and members of the Pier 500 family.
“So many people have made it what it is today,” explained Kron. “And we never stop learning.”
Kron expresses his gratitude for not only for his Hudson regulars and out of city returners, but for his team members.
“They make all the difference,” he said.
As a competitive person, Kron abides by and pushes trends within the food and hospitality industry.
“Food is like fashion,” he explained.
Having been in business since 2005, Kron has seen the Hudson food scene grow for almost two decades.
“People are coming for Hudson experience,” said Kron.
With the collage of a variety of businesses, Hudson builds a notable name for itself. “[The] reputation of Hudson pulls people in,” said Kron.
