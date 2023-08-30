St. Croix county is holding their next nitrate screening clinic on Sept. 6 from 1-5 p.m. at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond.
This is the fourth and final scheduled screening clinic of 2023. These events give St. Croix county communities have an opportunity to test the safety of their drinking water.
If residents have a private well, they should test their water annually even if they do not observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of their drinking water. The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women and children under the age of 6 months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.
The nitrate screening results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret the results. The clinic is open to St. Croix county residents who are interested in testing their private well or public supply drinking water for nitrates. Participants are asked to bring in about eight ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic event. It is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample.
Participants who have more than one private well may bring in a sample from each well and may also bring in samples from family and friends. Residents with water treatment systems, such as reverse osmosis, are encouraged to bring in a sample pre and post treatment to test the treatment system to ensure it is functioning properly.
People can learn more about the Drinking Water Program on the St. Croix County website.
If people have questions about the Drinking Water Screening Clinics, they can contact St. Croix county water resources and outreach specialist, Adam Meade adam.meade@sccwi.gov.
