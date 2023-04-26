Sirens rtsa

Tianna Rockett, 26, of Chicago, was clocked at 106 mph before a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped her vehicle in the Flying J parking lot off of exit 10 on I-94, April 7 around 9:45 p.m., according to St. Croix County Sheriff reports. 

Inside her vehicle was one other adult and eight children, which later initiated a call by law enforcement to Child Protection Services, according to reports.

Law enforcement observed the smell of marijuana, saw two empty cans of hard lemonade, two bottles of liquor in the vehicle and only eight available seats for passengers in the Dodge Durango. 

Rockett was arrested on the scene for failing to stop for an officer, possessing THC and operating while under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old after she failed a field sobriety test. 

Five of the children in the vehicle were Rockett’s. 

It is not clear how many of the children were transferred into Child Protective Services custody from the sheriff’s reports, but Rockett had an open Child Protective Services case in Illinois and a violent criminal history. 

The other adult in the vehicle was the aunt and legal guardian of two of the other children.  

“The juveniles had been stating they were extremely hungry and the infant was crying,” St. Croix Sheriff’s Sergeant Chase DuRand wrote in his report. A deputy “located a bottle for the infant and then went to the Flying J and picked up to-go meals for the juveniles.”

According to reports, the car was headed to an AirBnB in Blaine, Minnesota, and the Mall of America in Minneapolis. 

