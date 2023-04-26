...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers.
Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from
their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 683.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 AM CDT Wednesday was 683.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 682.0 feet next
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 18.8 feet.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience
basement flooding and begin pumping.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.1 feet next
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/17/1951.
&&
