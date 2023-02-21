Bill Rubin, longtime executive director of the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation, stole the show last Thursday night during the EDC’s awards banquet when he quashed rumors about his impending deal with Marvel Comics for his autobiographical graphic novel, Cardigan Man.
“I pitched the idea of a new comic strip character. They didn’t buy into the working name, Cardigan Man. By day the early-arriving, mild-mannered economic development guy, by night, a crime fighter,” Rubin said.
Luckily for Rubin, EDC President Aaron Sundeen took over the mic and turned the spotlight on the three local companies who earned the 2022 Business of the Year awards.
Keystone Medical Technologies
EDC Vice President Krista Paulus presented the evening’s first award for Emerging Business of the Year to Keystone Medical Technologies.
CEO Adam Sutton founded his custom tubing business in 2021 in Somerset. Keystone specializes in custom tubing solutions including extrusion, polyimide tubing and coated wire used in medical devices and components.
Sutton’s management team boasts more than 60 years combined developing and manufacturing experience in the medical device industry.
“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of my company and to be recognized with Isometric and Croix Valley Foods. St. Croix County is a great place to call home for both myself and my business. We started in 2021, and it’s been quite the journey so far,” Sutton said.
Croix Valley Foods
Amanda Berndt presented Croix Valley Foods co-owners Damon and Lu Holter with the award for 2022 Small Business of the Year.
The business started in 2009 in the back of a meat market. The Holters have grown their award-winning, all-natural, gluten and MSG-free seasonings, sauces and rubs company into a successful global business earning one of three governor’s export achievement awards last October.
As Croix Valley Foods prepares to move into its new 20,000-square-foot facility in Hudson, the Houlters continue to make headlines providing culinary content for national publications and making appearances on national television including the Food Network’s “Family Food Showdown,”“BBQ Brawl” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
“Croix Valley is a passion for Lu and I and our employees … We’ve worked really, really hard at this and been very, very fortunate to get to where we are,” Holter said, “This is who we are. It’s a family affair. It's a passionate business and every single day we're rolling up our sleeves and getting dirty.”
Isometric Micro Molding
EDC secretary and treasurer Marina Onken presented the final award of the evening for the 2022 Large Business of the Year to Isometric Micro Molding.
A division of Isometric Companies, Micro Molding, located in New Richmond, is the largest and fastest growing medical-focused micro molder in North America. Capabilities include 3D micro printing, micro molding, micro tooling, micro automated assembly and CT scanning.
Their unique capacity to complete all micro manufacturing processes in-house provides for complete control over each project, full transparency (watching parts run, auditing clean rooms where parts are molded), as well as the highest level of risk mitigation for its customers. Isometric serves numerous medical device industries, including markets for diabetes, intraocular, vascular, neuromodulation, orthopedic and drug delivery devices.
In accepting the award, CEO Donna Bibber shared that in the 33 year history of her company it has less than 1.5 percent employee turnover making the case that the people, the employees are the reason for the company’s success.
She went on to recognize St. Croix County’s workforce development efforts which have resulted in a long track record of successful local hiring.
“People make our company. That is the exact reason why companies like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Diabetes and Alcon come to us for their business. It's because of our people, make no bones about it. We're truly honored to have this award for Business of the Year, but it's really about every person within our company, all 120 of them,” Bibber said.
In addition to the Business of the Year awards, each company received a number of additional letters and citations in recognition of their achievement from state Sen. Rob Stafsholt and Rep. Gae Magnafici, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes, U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, town of Somerset Board Chair Ed Schachtner, Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor and New Richmond Mayor Jim Zajkowski.
