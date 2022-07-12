HUDSON – The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 5.
Supervisors approve two new ATV/UTV trails
Supervisors devoted a lengthy discussion to an amendment which would add two new ATV/UTV routes to Chapter 79 of the St. Croix County Code of Ordinances, which designates approved routes within the county.
Supervisor Dan Hansen’s proposed amendment to omit lines 29-33 would have eliminated the route on CTH K, from 170th Street (west) to 170th Street (east) in the Town Erin Prairie and the Town of Stanton, a distance of 0.5 miles and the route on CTH M, from Huntington Drive to Polk County Line in the Town of Star Prairie, a distance of 0.54 miles.
Arguments in favor of Hansen’s amendment included the volume of high speed traffic in play on the routes and that Wisconsin law currently allows drivers as young as 12 to drive ATV/UTVs on the road.
St. Croix County Highway Commissioner Robbie Krejci noted that upon review, the routes did meet his department’s metrics and, in consultation with the sheriff’s office, they decided to make the recommendation. It was the best way to promote safety along the routes by enabling the addition of signage until better, safer routes can be established.
Krejci noted that routes are subject to review annually and changing circumstances like the continued growth of New Richmond or traffic accidents along the routes are likely to impact future decisions.
Hansen framed the decision as one of needing to prioritize the use of particular roads for transportation versus recreation.
He also argued that once the routes are approved and promoted in recreational brochures and maps, it would be much more difficult to remove the routes even if circumstances dictated that to be the prudent decision.
“It will be a lot easier to do the right thing at this moment than to take away a privilege once we’ve granted it,” Hansen said.
Supervisors voted 16 - 3 to defeat Hansen’s amendment and 15 - 4 in favor of the amendment to add two new routes to Chapter 79.
Transit Commission dissolved
Supervisors voted 13 - 6 to dissolve the Transit Commission. The commission, established in 2018, had been charged with reviewing county wide transportation options in service of establishing an equitable and affordable transit system to serve all of St. Croix County.
Expansion construction to begin late summer, early fall
In his introduction prior to the government center expansion center update, County Administrator Ken Witt recounted that the county has been conducting expansion studies going back to at least 2007 with the most recent taking place in 2020. The County’s population has nearly doubled since the existing building was constructed in 1993 from 50,000 to 93,000 in 2022, and it is expected to hit 119,000 by 2040.
“The more people there are in the county to serve, the more space it takes to serve those people,” Witt said.
HCM Architects principal Tim Mcllwain walked supervisors through a series of floor plans and renderings of the expansion project.
The largest addition will be located on the south end of the existing building and will eventually house the county’s administrative offices. The smaller addition on the north end of the building will house facilities and judicial support with additional space for jury assembly. Once the additions are complete, employees will be moved into the new space temporarily until the existing building has been completely renovated. The first two levels of the renovated building will be dedicated to the courts.
The goal of the project is to keep any new expansion construction within the limits of the existing ring road.
In response to several public comments, McIlwain noted that both the new road and solar array are line items in the budget and subject to review.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin late this summer or early fall and take two years to complete.
Administrator Witt added that so far, $90,000 of the $79 million budget has been expended.
Quick Hits
Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of a resolution encouraging the state to revise the current Real Estate Transfer Fee Revenue Sharing Agreement (80% to the state, 20% to the county) to a 50/50 split as mandated in the original agreement in 1969. Over the past five years, real estate transfer fees amounted to $12,202,128.20 of which the County received $2,440,425.60. Had a 50/50 split been in place the County would have received an additional $3,660,638.50.
The County Board voted unanimously to reallocate $30,000 from the $100,000 of ARPA funds they had designated for Health & Human Service to the St. Croix County Veterans Services Department. The funds will be used for outreach efforts, technology upgrades and other support services for veterans as allowed under the ARPA Final Rule.
Supervisors voted unanimously to refer the Hudson Area Joint Library Intergovernmental Agreement back to the Administrative Committee for further review. Staff received a legal opinion that the agreement could put the county at significant legal risk. Witt said in a follow-up inquiry, “Given the new advice, I have reservations about our ability to move forward with the agreement.” The committee was scheduled to meet and discuss the issue at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the St. Croix County Government Center.
CASA Board President Roy Sjoberg and Executive Director Sean Kinsella addressed the supervisors during the public comment period. Court Appointed Special Advocates is a nonprofit organization created in 2021 to provide guidance, companionship and support for neglected and abused children making their way through the St. Croix County court system. Volunteers receive 30 hours of training in preparation for working as liaisons to the court advocating on a child’s behalf. Sjoberg explained there are currently 90 children in need of support. The organization's goal is to recruit 50 volunteers. For more information or to find out about volunteering contact Director Kinsella by email at: SKinsella@casastcroix.org or by phone at (612) 703-1334.
Hudson resident Julie Heifner made an eloquent plea to board members to consider setting aside the greenspace that could potentially be impacted by the government center expansion project, in particular the proposed road connecting the center to Vine Street, as parkland for future Hudsonites.
“I’ve enjoyed this land immeasurably, but others have yet to even discover it,” said Heifner. “This is it, the last piece of land in Hudson that hasn't been hacked up, divided up, built on, planned for or paved. There's no more, this is it. Please be the people whose names go down in history as the people who preserved at least a portion of this land. Set it aside, earmark it as parkland for Hudsonites for generations to come.”
